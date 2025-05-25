Challenger Wealth Management Invests $363,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.