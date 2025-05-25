Challenger Wealth Management Invests $244,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Affirm by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $5,349,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Affirm by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,792,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

