Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Captor Capital Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Captor Capital
Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Captor Capital
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.