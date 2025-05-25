Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,494 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,494 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $366,196.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,959.31. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,253 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $221,236.53.

Block Stock Up 0.7%

XYZ stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Block by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $9,769,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

