Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWMN. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.34 million, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.24. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,990,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 79,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

