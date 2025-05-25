Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

