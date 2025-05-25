Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after buying an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

