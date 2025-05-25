Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,692 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Assurant worth $70,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $143,475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 322,608 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

