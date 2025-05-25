Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.