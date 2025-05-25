Ascent Group LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average of $803.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

