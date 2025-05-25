ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.25. 1,425,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,246,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,571 shares of company stock worth $5,177,904. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,074 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

