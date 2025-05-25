Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

