Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,338 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

