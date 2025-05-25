Allan John Fabbro Acquires 175,000 Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

CVE:MMA opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

