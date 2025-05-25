Allan John Fabbro Acquires 175,000 Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.
Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance
CVE:MMA opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.93.
About Midnight Sun Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Midnight Sun Mining
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.