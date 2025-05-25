8,616 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calix by 184.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Calix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Calix by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Down 0.0%

CALX opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

