65 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in AutoZone by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,966.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,829.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,687.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,448.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

