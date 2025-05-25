5,508 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

