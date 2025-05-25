4,662 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

