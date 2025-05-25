374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Stephen J. Jones Purchases 49,593 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 49,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $14,877.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877.90. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

374Water Price Performance

SCWO opened at $0.31 on Friday. 374Water Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 374Water by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 304,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 374Water by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on SCWO

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.