374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Stephen J. Jones Purchases 49,593 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 49,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $14,877.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877.90. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
374Water Price Performance
SCWO opened at $0.31 on Friday. 374Water Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
