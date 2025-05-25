30,000 Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.51. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,898,447.85. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

