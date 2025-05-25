2,172 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,006,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 4.3%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

