18,125 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

