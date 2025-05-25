160,153 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 160,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

