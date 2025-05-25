12,540 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.