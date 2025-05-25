112,362 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

Allstate stock opened at $203.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

