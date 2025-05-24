Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.4%

ZM stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $143,583.02. The trade was a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.