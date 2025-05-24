Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.