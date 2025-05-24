Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.