Wealth Management Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,523 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wealth Management Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 120,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

