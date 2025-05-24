WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. Amundi increased its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

