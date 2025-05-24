WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,495 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.