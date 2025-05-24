Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Waystar worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $56,804,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waystar by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 800,183 shares during the last quarter.
Waystar Price Performance
Waystar stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 429.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on WAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,668,604 shares of company stock worth $837,583,386 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
