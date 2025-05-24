Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

