Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 2.3% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

