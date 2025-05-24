Wall Street Zen Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Hold”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FS Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

