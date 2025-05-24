Wall Street Zen Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Hold”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of FSBW stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
