Wall Street Zen Downgrades Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) to Hold

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XERS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

