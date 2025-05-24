Wall Street Zen Downgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.19% and a negative return on equity of 335.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

