Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

