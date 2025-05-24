Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

