Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $321.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $323.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

