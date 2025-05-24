Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9%

FDX opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

