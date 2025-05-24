Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

