Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after buying an additional 408,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.