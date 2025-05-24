Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.