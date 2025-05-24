Vident Advisory LLC Sells 21,894 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tanger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 139.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

