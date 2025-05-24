Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 6,074 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomura by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nomura by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NMR stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Zen lowered Nomura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

