Vident Advisory LLC Buys 917 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,783,000 after purchasing an additional 418,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 379,787 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,134,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.