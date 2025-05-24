Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

