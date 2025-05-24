USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 28,395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hologic by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

HOLX stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

