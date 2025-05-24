USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,631 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Down 0.9%

Pentair stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

