University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes $30,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SW opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.